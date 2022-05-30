Watch CBS News
Memorial Day Weekend travel plagued by flight cancelations

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - This holiday weekend has been plagued by flight cancellations. 

Sunday, around 450 flights headed to or from U.S. cities were scrubbed. 

Delta had the most cancellations, blaming bad weather and air traffic control conditions, but it is looking better Monday. 

According to the flight tracking website Flightaware, 15 flights have been canceled out of LaGuardia Airport Monday, 10 flights have been canceled out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, and 16 out of Newark Liberty International Airport. 

No reasons have been given for Monday's cancelations. 

You're advised to check with your airline on your flight status before heading to the airport. 

