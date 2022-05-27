Memorial Day Weekend travel in full swing, as millions take to the roads and skies

NEW YORK -- The first big holiday weekend of the season has arrived.

Memorial Day is Monday, and millions of people across the area are expected to take to the skies, roads and rails. Travel experts say they're seeing an incredible resurgence this year.

AAA said Thursday was by-far the busiest getaway day for the New York region, with traffic peaking as early as 3:15 p.m. Roads are expected to see an increase of more than 160% over normal traffic volumes.

According to AAA's research, both air travel and hotels are going to cost more for travelers this summer. Airfares are up 6% compared to last year, and hotel prices have risen 42%.

One bright spot is daily car rentals are down 16% over the past year.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with travelers Friday morning at LaGuardia Airport.

"Heading to Raleigh, North Carolina to see family and friends. Quick get in and get out. I figured this would be the best flight," said traveler Sunny Moore. "Trying to beat the rush. I didn't want to drive."

"We were delayed yesterday, it was a long process to get here. So we're just excited to go to the graduation, and spend time with family and enjoy this weekend," traveler Tarah Nicholson said.

At last check, flights were departing and arriving on time. As always, it's best to arrive at the airport at least an hour and a half to two hours prior to your scheduled flight.