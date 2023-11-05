Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting in the Bronx under investigation

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx late Saturday night.

Officers were sent to East 160th Street in the Melrose section around 11:10 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old David Disla.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 5:09 PM EST

