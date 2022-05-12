CBS2's Cindy Hsu presents award to Melissa Bernstein at American Foundation for Suicide Prevention gala

NEW YORK -- The owner of the popular toy company Melissa and Doug was honored at Wednesday's Lifesavers Gala for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu presented the Public Education Award to Melissa Bernstein.

The event at Jazz at Lincoln Center honors those who bring hope in the fight against suicide.

Besides running a successful toy company, Bernstein also founded Lifelines, a wellness company, after her own struggles with depression.

Cindy has also shared her personal battle with depression in hopes of breaking the stigma and helping others. Cindy's CBS2 family was at the event to support her.

The event raises funds for the foundation.