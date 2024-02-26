Melba Moore starring in new show about history-making Broadway career

Melba Moore pays tribute to the ladies of Broadway

NEW YORK -- Melba Moore is paying tribute to the ladies of Broadway and taking a look back on her own career with a new production opening next month.

Moore is a trailblazer both on and off the stage, from history-making roles to volunteer work.

She joined us with a sneak peek of the new show, "Melba Moore: From Broadway with Love" coming up on March 15 and 16 at 54 Below.

We also had a chance to ask her about the Newark City Council renaming the street where her alma matter sits as "Melba Moore Plaza," as well as earning the Presidential Service Award for her work improving urban communities.

Watch her full interview and click here for more information.