Watch CBS News

"Melanoma Monday" emphasizes importance of regular cancer screening, healthy sun habits

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Melanoma Awareness Month begins 02:05

MINEOLA, N.Y. - The first Monday in May is known as Melanoma Monday, and it kicks off Melanoma Awareness Month. 

Survivors and doctors tell CBS2 the deadliest form of skin cancer is treatable, when caught early. 

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has some advice from the experts. 

Memorial Day is just weeks away: Sleeping in the sun, paddling on reflective waters, very few lathering on the sunscreen. 

Bad habits can change to save lives. 

Various survivors spoke out Monday in celebration. 

Colette Coyne of New Hyde Park is the founder of Melanoma Awareness campaign. She has fought for two decades to save lives in the name of her late daughter, also named Colette. 

"She was the spark in our family. She was a special gift," Coyne said. "There was no one speaking about skin cancer when she passed. She passed five and a half months after her diagnosis." 

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, spreads quickly, strikes the young, and is treatable when caught early. 

"It is imperative for all people to wear sunscreen every single day," said Dr. Adrienne Haughton of Stony Brook Medicine. 

That's true for cloudy and rainy days, too. 

Although people with fairer skin are at higher risk, those of darker skin types can develop skin cancer. It is often detected at a later stage when the prognosis is worse.

Many never got checked during the pandemic. 

"And at this point, we are seeing patients coming in again for the first time in over 2-3 years and we are diagnosing people with skin cancer," Haughton said. 

The World Health Organization predicts melanomas will increase 50%. 

"You can get melanoma in your eyes. You can get melanoma on the soles of your feet," said Nassau Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein. 

Dermatologists say tanning beds are to be avoided. 

"Make sure you use sunscreen, put on a hat, wear your sunglasses. Be good," said Dr. Ted Daly of Garden City. 

There is no such thing as a healthy tan. 

On Saturday, Stony Brook Medicine will host a sun safety event for families at the Smith Haven Mall. 

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.