Mega Millions second-prize ticket worth $1 million sold in Manhattan, jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- A second-prize ticket in Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in Manhattan, the New York Lottery announced Saturday. 

The winning numbers were 5, 10, 28, 52 and 63, and a Mega Ball of 18.

The ticket, worth $1 million, was sold at Millennium Smoke and News Inc. on the Upper West Side

One ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $5 million and another in the state connected for $1 million. There also were $1 million winners in Arizona and California, Mega Millions said.

No one managed to beat the massive odds and match all six numbers for the estimated $940 million jackpot, which climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion for the next drawing on Tuesday. 

It's only the fifth time in the game's history that the grand prize has reached into the billions. The jackpot hasn't been won since April 18. 

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately one in 302.58 million.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 2:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

