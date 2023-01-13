Mega Millions players feeling lucky on Friday the 13th with $1.35 billion jackpot up for grabs

Mega Millions players hope for some luck on Friday the 13th

NEW YORK -- Nightmares on this Friday the 13th are being replaced by beautiful dreams of winning the big Mega Millions jackpot.

It's up to a whopping $1.35 billion.

The dream of winning more than $1 billion is quite the opposite of any Friday the 13th horror show, but the odds of winning are 1 in 302.6 million.

Some won't let that scare them away.

Six previous jackpots were won on a Friday the 13th.

Henry Orozco, of Queens, bought some tickets just for himself and some with others as part of a pool with coworkers.

If he wins?

"I might just disappear, buy an island," he said. "My mom could get her own island," Orozco said.

"So you put your mom on another island?" CBS2's Dave Carlin asked.

"Yes, she can have her own island with her own beachfront," Orozco said.

"I'd stay the same. Money shouldn't change you," one woman said.

"Well if I win, hopefully I can tell you if I'm going to be miserable or not," Washington Heights resident Kenny Zorilla said.

"I want to see at least three or four people win this big jackpot, not just one person," Downtown Brooklyn resident Scott Edmunson said.

"Well, what if that one person can be you?" Carlin asked

"Then I'm gonna share it with my family. I'm gonna pass it around," Edmunson said.

We could get a winner or winners at Friday night's drawing. The jackpot is the fourth largest lotto prize in United States history.

If there are no winners, the next drawing will take place Tuesday, and the jackpot will approach last November's record $2.04 billion Powerball prize.