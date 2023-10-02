Watch CBS News
Meet Pat Kaufman, New York City's new Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City has a new person overseeing the entertainment industry. 

Pat Kaufman is the new commissioner for the mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. 

We spoke with her about her background and her new role, coming in amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and how the city helps support women in media, music and entertainment. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

First published on October 2, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

