Meet Pat Kaufman, New York City's new Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

Meet NYC's new Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

NEW YORK -- New York City has a new person overseeing the entertainment industry.

Pat Kaufman is the new commissioner for the mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

We spoke with her about her background and her new role, coming in amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and how the city helps support women in media, music and entertainment.

