GOP leaders call for investigation into suspected multibillion dollar Medicare scam linked to Brooklyn business

NEW YORK -- We have an update on a suspected multibillion dollar nationwide Medicare scam with ties to a Brooklyn business.

Republicans in the House have requested a meeting with the health and human services inspector general and the administrator for Medicare and Medicaid services.

They say this all stems from public reporting of improper payments for catheters that hundreds of Medicare recipients say they never ordered.

The CBS New York Investigates Team first reported on this alleged scheme in February.

The Brooklyn-based business G&I Ortho Supply is one of the ten companies connected to the suspected fraud ring. In the past year, someone connected to the business has requested hundreds of millions of dollars from Medicare for catheters.

The Better Business Bureau says they've received dozens of reports about G&I Ortho.

Our investigative team also found that the business is connected to a similar company in Florida with dozens of complaints.