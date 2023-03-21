Medical examiner: Yorktown couple with 150 cats in home died of accidental cocaine and fentanyl overdose

Cause of death revealed in Yorktown couple that had 150 cats

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- There is an update on the Westchester couple found dead in their home last month.

The medical examiner said Mary McGuinness and Patrick Hickey of Yorktown died of an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl. The deaths have been ruled an accident.

READ MORE: Couple found dead at Westchester County home with approximately 150 cats inside

Investigators who arrived at their home on a wellness check found almost 150 cats inside. Many of them had medical issues, including eye infections.

Unusual for a hoarding situation, the cats were generally well-socialized. The SPCA of Westchester spent more than $40,000 treating the cats. Several dozen have since been adopted.