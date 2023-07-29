Suffolk County Police release images of vehicles wanted in connection to drive-by shooting that injured 8-year-old boy

MEDFORD, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police have released images of two vehicles wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a child injured.

Police say someone opened fire outside a home on Cedar Lane in Medford around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple bullets struck the home. One went through a window into the living room and grazed an 8-year-old boy who was sleeping on a couch.

The child was grazed on his left side above his hip. He was taken to Stony Brook Hospital to be treated and has since been released.

Police believe two vehicles were involved in the shooting -- a red sedan and a silver sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.