Rasheed Osun-Dairo arrested in connection to brutal assault at McDonald's in Midtown

Arrest made in attack of McDonald's customer in Midtown

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in the brutal assault of a McDonald's customer in Midtown.

Investigators say 30-year-old Rasheed Osun-Dairo is undergoing a psych evaluation.

He's accused of punching and kicking a 53-year-old man in the face as he tried to order at the restaurant on Seventh Avenue near 33rd Street on Monday morning.

Police say the suspect also robbed him of his phone and wallet.

The victim suffered a severe head injury.