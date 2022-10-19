McDonald's will start to sell Krispy Kreme donuts at select locations

Krispy Kreme giving free donuts to vaccinated people Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to vaccinated people 00:34

Two fast iconic food chains will soon be joining forces – McDonald's is partnering with Krispy Kreme, testing out donuts at select locations.

Starting on October 26, the burger empire will sell the donut giant's glazed, chocolate with sprinkles and raspberry-filled donuts at nine locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area, according to a press release from both companies.

Like McDonald's signature fast food dishes, the donuts will be available at the counter and the drive thru. They will also be available all day, while supplies last.

And like Krispy Kreme's shops, the donuts will be delivered to the locations fresh daily and customers can buy one or a six pack.

The small-scale test will help McDonald's "understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants," the companies said. Krispy Kreme says it's on a mission to have 50,000 points of access to their donuts globally, and the McDonald's partnership is one step toward that goal.

Both companies have been icons in America's fast food food landscape for decades. McDonald's was founded in 1955 and has since grown to approximately 13,500 U.S. locations, 95% of which are owned and operated by independent business owners.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Caroline before expanding to the Southeast, and soon, much of the U.S. The company now runs almost 1,400 eateries in 33 countries.