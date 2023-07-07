Mayor Eric Adams' office responds to New York Times report about photo of fallen NYPD officer
NEW YORK -- City Hall is criticizing a report in The New York Times involving Mayor Eric Adams and a fallen NYPD officer.
Adams has displayed a wallet-sized photo of Officer Robert Venable multiple times since taking office.
Venable died in the line of duty in 1987.
The Times reported that the photo was actually printed by a staffer and stained with coffee in the days after Adams claimed to have been carrying it.
A spokesperson for the mayor has released a statement saying, "It is disgusting that The New York Times has chosen to have Robert Venable's friends and family relive the tragic murder of a loved one for nothing more than feeding its obsession with dissecting every single moment of Mayor Adams' life."
