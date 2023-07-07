Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams' office responds to New York Times report about photo of fallen NYPD officer

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- City Hall is criticizing a report in The New York Times involving Mayor Eric Adams and a fallen NYPD officer.

Adams has displayed a wallet-sized photo of Officer Robert Venable multiple times since taking office.

Venable died in the line of duty in 1987.

The Times reported that the photo was actually printed by a staffer and stained with coffee in the days after Adams claimed to have been carrying it.

A spokesperson for the mayor has released a statement saying, "It is disgusting that The New York Times has chosen to have Robert Venable's friends and family relive the tragic murder of a loved one for nothing more than feeding its obsession with dissecting every single moment of Mayor Adams' life."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.