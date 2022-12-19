Mayor Eric Adams looks to make 5th Ave more pedestrian friendly with permanent changes

NEW YORK -- This was the final Sunday that parts of Fifth Avenue were traffic-free and open to pedestrians only for the holidays.

Now, Mayor Eric Adams says he is looking for ways to carry that plan forward with permanent changes to the area.

The holiday-specific closures were part of a city program called Fifth Avenue for all. Starting next year, the city is going to expand it by transforming Fifth Avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park into a pedestrian-focused space.

Renderings of what the project is said to look like show a pedestrian-centered boulevard with wider sidewalks and more greenery.

The mayor said the vision is to make Fifth Avenue safer and less congestion for those who work, live and visit there.

He said the specifics are still being determined, but the main goals for the project include expanding sidewalks and greenspace, improving pedestrian mobility and accessibility, improving street safety -- including for cycling -- and prioritizing mass transit by speeding up bus travel.

The city says the project will take a total of two years to complete, with construction starting next year.