Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams looks to make 5th Ave more pedestrian friendly with permanent changes

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams looks to reimagine 5th Ave shopping area
Mayor Adams looks to reimagine 5th Ave shopping area 01:31

NEW YORK -- This was the final Sunday that parts of Fifth Avenue were traffic-free and open to pedestrians only for the holidays. 

Now, Mayor Eric Adams says he is looking for ways to carry that plan forward with permanent changes to the area. 

The holiday-specific closures were part of a city program called Fifth Avenue for all. Starting next year, the city is going to expand it by transforming Fifth Avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park into a pedestrian-focused space. 

Renderings of what the project is said to look like show a pedestrian-centered boulevard with wider sidewalks and more greenery. 

The mayor said the vision is to make Fifth Avenue safer and less congestion for those who work, live and visit there. 

He said the specifics are still being determined, but the main goals for the project include expanding sidewalks and greenspace, improving pedestrian mobility and accessibility, improving street safety -- including for cycling -- and prioritizing mass transit by speeding up bus travel. 

The city says the project will take a total of two years to complete, with construction starting next year. 

Zinnia Maldonado
Moldonado-2022.jpg

Zinnia Maldonado is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 7:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.