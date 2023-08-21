Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams joins ADL of New York and New Jersey at Walk Against Hate event in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ADL New York and New Jersey hosts "Walk Against Hate" event in the Bronx
ADL New York and New Jersey hosts "Walk Against Hate" event in the Bronx 00:45

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people took part in the Walk Against Hate event in the Bronx on Sunday.

Mayor Eric Adams joined members of the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey and community members at the parade ground at Van Cortlandt Park.

The annual event is a call to action against antisemitism, bias, and bullying.

"So it's more important that ever before for people from every walk of life to come together and to speak out forcefully against hate, because hate against one of us is hate against all of us," Congressman Ritchie Torres said.

"So when you come out and do something that is symbolic to do this walk, it turns into a substantive action, that we realize we can walk together, we can talk together, we can eat together, we coalesce together," Adams added.

The event also featured local nonprofits and community organizations, highlighting their work.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 8:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.