Mayor Eric Adams joins ADL of New York and New Jersey at Walk Against Hate event in the Bronx

ADL New York and New Jersey hosts "Walk Against Hate" event in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people took part in the Walk Against Hate event in the Bronx on Sunday.

Mayor Eric Adams joined members of the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey and community members at the parade ground at Van Cortlandt Park.

The annual event is a call to action against antisemitism, bias, and bullying.

"So it's more important that ever before for people from every walk of life to come together and to speak out forcefully against hate, because hate against one of us is hate against all of us," Congressman Ritchie Torres said.

"So when you come out and do something that is symbolic to do this walk, it turns into a substantive action, that we realize we can walk together, we can talk together, we can eat together, we coalesce together," Adams added.

The event also featured local nonprofits and community organizations, highlighting their work.