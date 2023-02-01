Quinnipiac poll: Mayor Eric Adams' job approval rating drops to 37%

Poll: 43% of New Yorkers disapprove of job Mayor Adams is doing

Poll: 43% of New Yorkers disapprove of job Mayor Adams is doing

Poll: 43% of New Yorkers disapprove of job Mayor Adams is doing

NEW YORK -- A new Quinnipiac poll finds only 37% of New Yorkers approve of the job Mayor Eric Adams is doing.

Forty-three percent disapprove.

Adams responded Wednesday, saying polls go up and down.

"We're just going to continue to do what we do, and that's produce for New Yorkers. I am really pleased with the administration and where they are, and we're going to continue to stay focused, no distractions and grind," he said.

The poll found only a third of voters are satisfied with the way things are going in New York City. That's one of the lowest satisfaction levels recorded by a Quinnipiac poll since 2003.

Click here to read more from Quinnipiac University.