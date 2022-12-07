Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams fighting $300 fine for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams speaks out about rat summons
Mayor Adams speaks out about rat summons 00:48

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.

He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property.

"I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"

READ MORENew York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czar

Appearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

