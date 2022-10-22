Watch CBS News
Dozens of New York City leaders meet at Gracie Mansion for first day of Mayor Eric Adams' crime summit

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams held a crime summit at Grace Mansion on Saturday to discuss how to keep New Yorkers safe.

Dozens of city leaders, including law enforcement, judges, district attorneys and advocacy group leaders, gathered to find common ground.

This included discussing policy issues within the criminal justice system and presenting solutions.

READ MORE: Mayor Adams invites judges, DAs, police, attorneys, advocates to weekend public safety and crime summit

"Well, I always feel every time you can have people in a room and talking about this from different points of view, different agencies, different aspects, only good can come out of that. So I'm glad that that's happening. I'm hoping to see some actionable steps come out as well," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

The crime summit continues Sunday.

