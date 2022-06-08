Mayor Eric Adams at Pride Month event at Gracie Mansion: "Here in New York, we are happy to say 'We are gay'"

Eric Adams vows to be best mayor ever to LGBTQ community

Eric Adams vows to be best mayor ever to LGBTQ community

Eric Adams vows to be best mayor ever to LGBTQ community

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams promises to be the best mayor ever for the LGBTQ community.

CBS2's Tony Aiello was at the Gracie Mansion reception for Pride Month on Tuesday night and has more.

A Pride Month NYPD patrol car greeted the hundreds who partied on the grounds of Gracie Mansion and cheered the following from the mayor:

"Here in New York, we are happy to say 'We are gay,'" Adams said.

Most in our area agree that the Big Apple is generally a great place to be part of the LGBTQ community.

"We're seeing nationwide that things are changing. Our community's being attacked, so it's really good to be home in New York City, where we're embraced," activist Emily Giske said.

Aides to Mayor Adams couldn't have been happier with the big turnout at Gracie Mansion because there were some calls in the community to boycott the event. Members of Equality New York and other groups refused to attend the mayor's party and met instead at the Stonewall Inn, still upset with Adams' appointment of several past opponents of marriage equality to his administration.

"No apology. No 'I'll try to do better.' No support for our community," said Equality New York's Cathy Marino-Thomas.

Among the activists, there's a lingering suspicion Adams is not a true ally.

"Don't think that you can 'pink-wash' yourself by throwing fancy receptions for all the 'A gays' and the middle-of-the-road centrist gays," said Jay W. Walker of the Reclaim Pride Coalition.

The first openly gay New York state senator said Adams proved his commitment by fighting for marriage equality.

"It's almost rude to not come to this event, because he is our friend. He's maintaining and I believe will actually augment what we have going for us in this city," Tom Duane said.

Indeed, the mayor says before Pride Month ends he'll roll out initiatives that will make New York City an even better place for the LGBTQ community.