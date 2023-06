NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined fathers and sons of all ages for the annual Father's Day Walk and Talk on Saturday.

Hosted by Man Up USA Inc., the event brings together Black and Brown father figures to march in solidarity.

It has been an honor to walk and talk with these fathers and their sons since my days as state senator.



The march began at Barclays Center and went through Downtown Brooklyn, ending at Foley Square.