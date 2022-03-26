Watch CBS News

Mayor Eric Adams delivers remarks at 10th annual Black Men's Brunch

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams delivered remarks in Brooklyn on Saturday at an event called Black Men's Brunch, an effort he helped create over a decade ago.

The 10th annual event at the Simpson Restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn brought together people from all kinds of organizations with the goal of inspiring young Black men.

They collaborated on ways to shape the future of the city in a positive way, something Adams touched on in his speech.

"There's powers that are attached to the office that I'm going to utilize to make this a safe city, removing the inequalities that have existed for a long time and make sure that we can expand as the diversity of this, of this city," Adams said.

Black Men's Brunch says it has mentored more than 200 young men and put more than $30,000 back into the community.

