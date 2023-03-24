Mayor Adams calls on state lawmakers to expand tax credits for middle and low-income New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and labor leaders are calling on state lawmakers to make a tax credit that helps families permanently.

The Supplemental Child Tax Credit applies to certain middle and low-income New Yorkers.

Adams also called for expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"It is clear that the Earned Income Tax Credit helps lift children out of poverty. So we can either pay now a small amount or pay later a larger amount," said Adams.

The Earned Income Tax Credit gives benefits of up to $930 to low-income New Yorkers.