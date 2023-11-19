Missing Connecticut teen Maxwell David Yeater may be in New York City, Westport police say
WESTPORT, Conn. -- A missing teenager from Westport, Connecticut may have made his way to New York City, according to police.
Westport Police said 15-year-old Maxwell David Yeater was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.
Police drones, K-9s and officers on foot searched Newman's Preservatory Trail in the northern end of Westport on Saturday, but did not find Yeater.
During the search, police said one of Yeater's friends told them he received a call from the missing teen. Police traced the call to a Wi-Fi kiosk in New York City.
Yeater was described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 125 lbs.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.
