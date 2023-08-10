Hawaii's historic former capital Lahaina has been devastated by wildfires and its famous banyan tree has been burned
A wildfire ravaging Maui, Hawaii, has killed at least 36 people and devastated the island's historic town, Lahaina, Maui County officials said Wednesday night. Lahaina was once the capital of Hawaii and is home to a number of historic buildings and an iconic banyan tree.
History of Lahaina
Hawaii was founded between 300 to 700 A.D. when Polynesian settlers traveled to the Big Island and named it Havaiki, according to a website for the historic town in Maui. Lahaina became the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1802 when King Kamehameha chose it and built a brick palace there.
Lahaina remained the capital for 50 years, until it was replaced by Honolulu. As the capital, Lahaina was the government's hub — as well as being a center of whaling and fishing — and was home to many historic buildings from that era.
The town attracted Protestant missionaries, who began arriving in 1820. The oldest school west of the Rocky Mountains, Lahainaluna High School, was established in 1831.
Other historic buildings include a lighthouse, built in 1840, and the Baldwin Home, which was built as a missionary compound by a reverend in 1834 and is now a museum. The Lahaina Courthouse, which was built in 1858, was restored in 1998.
The town is also known for its 60-foot banyan tree, a tourist attraction originally planted in 1873. It started out as an 8-foot tree planted by Sheriff William Owen Smith to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Protestant mission to the town.
The tree has been present for many historic moments – it was the site of King Kamehameha III's birthday party in 1886 and when Hawaii became a U.S. territory in 1898, a ceremony was held at the tree.
Lahaina blaze destroys structures, scorches banyan tree
Winds from Hurricane Dora helped fuel the Lahaina blaze on Tuesday. Officials in Maui said Wednesday the wildfire destroyed or damaged 271 structures and injured dozens, while at least 36 were killed.
Some people tried to flee by going into the ocean and at least 14, including two children, needed rescuing from Lahaina's harbor, according to the Coast Guard.
The Weather Channel reports the famous banyan tree in Lahaina was burned in the fire. Video from the Hawaii Tourism Authority shows the once lush green leaves appear charred.
Before and after pictures show wildfire damage in Lahaina
Satellite images taken show an overview of Lahaina in June, before the wildfires ravaged the town, and on Aug. 9, after the fires tore through.
The historic courthouse, which was built in 1858 and restored about 140 years later, according to the town's website, was obscured by smoke, images taken Aug. 9 show.
The town's Front Street is a scenic seaside road with boats docked in front of it, lined with shops and restaurants. Images show the once bustling street barren as dark smoke converged over the town. Docks in the town completely looked destroyed by the fires.
