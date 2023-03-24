Sources: Investigators suspect arson in NJ TRANSIT track fire in Matawan

Investigators believe fire near NJ TRANSIT tracks in Matawan was arson

MATAWAN, N.J. -- Investigators believe a track fire in Matawan was arson.

The fire broke out Wednesday on a stretch of NJ TRANSIT tracks that are no longer operational.

Investigators say this fire is not connected to three other fires in the area that caused chaos on NJ TRANSIT's Northeast Corridor on Wednesday.

Sources tell CBS2 that fire investigators believe the Matawan fire is a suspected case of arson involving youth.