Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: Investigators suspect arson in NJ TRANSIT track fire in Matawan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Investigators believe fire near NJ TRANSIT tracks in Matawan was arson
Investigators believe fire near NJ TRANSIT tracks in Matawan was arson 00:27

MATAWAN, N.J. -- Investigators believe a track fire in Matawan was arson.

The fire broke out Wednesday on a stretch of NJ TRANSIT tracks that are no longer operational.

Investigators say this fire is not connected to three other fires in the area that caused chaos on NJ TRANSIT's Northeast Corridor on Wednesday.

Sources tell CBS2 that fire investigators believe the Matawan fire is a suspected case of arson involving youth.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 8:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.