Mastercard New York Mini 10K celebrates 50th anniversary

NEW YORK -- Runners are getting ready to race in the world's original women-only road race.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the Mastercard New York Mini 10K.

Running trailblazers, Olympians and Paralympians kicked off the weekend of events Friday in Central Park.

The race began back in 1972 and is named after a sign of women's liberation -- the miniskirt. Now, thousands of women run it every year.

Sarah Hall is the two-time defending champion.

"It's a really meaningful event and something I always love taking part in. We have the women here who first won the first race 50 years ago, so seeing these pioneers that have created the opportunities that I get to take advantage of today, I'm just so grateful for that and love being a part of this race," Hall said.

The Mini 10K kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. in Central Park.