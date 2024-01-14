Massive tree falls on home in Queens, no injuries reported

NEW YORK -- Gusty winds may be to blame for a massive tree falling onto a multi-family home in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

The massive tree was uprooted and fell right onto the house in Jamaica.

Nobody was hurt, but people who live in the neighborhood said they feared this would happen, adding they even complained about it to the city.

The tree toppled right onto the two-family home on 185th Street near Jamaica Avenue.

New York City Emergency Management, the NYPD, and the Red Cross responded.

.@redcrossny is on the scene in Jamaica registering displaced residents at 185th Street & Jamaica Ave. in Queens after a large tree fell. Please avoid the area to allow crews to operate. Wind Advisory for the entire city extended by the NWS until 10PM. pic.twitter.com/mQ4Sr4Oyka — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) January 14, 2024

CBS New York spoke with the long-time residents who said they were grateful to be okay, but expressed frustration with the situation.

"We had made extensive amount of calls to the city, to 311, to come and remove this tree," one resident said. "My mother many times has reported this tree because of fear this would happen one day, and unfortunately today was the day. We were home We were inside the house. It sounded like a big crash. My aunt, 99 years old, thought she fell or something."

The latest complaint before Sunday to 311 was filed back in December.

CBS New York reached out to the city and was waiting to hear back.

The residents were forced out of their home with no idea when they'll be allowed back in.

The Red Cross is assisting them.