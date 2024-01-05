Massive fire burning through warehouse in Elizabeth, New Jersey
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
The fire broke out early Friday morning on Trumbull Street along the city's waterfront.
Authorities say a passerby spotted the flames and called for help around 5:30 a.m.
The heavy flames spread quickly, causing part of the building to collapse.
It appears the warehouse is home to several businesses.
So far, there are no reports of injuries or anyone inside the building.
