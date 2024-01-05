Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire burning through warehouse in Elizabeth, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Massive warehouse fire burning in Elizabeth, New Jersey
Massive warehouse fire burning in Elizabeth, New Jersey 02:55

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Elizabeth, New Jersey. 

The fire broke out early Friday morning on Trumbull Street along the city's waterfront.

Authorities say a passerby spotted the flames and called for help around 5:30 a.m.

Chopper 2 Flying

#Breaking: Chopper 2 is over a massive fire that broke out this morning in Elizabeth, New Jersey. See more local stories on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, January 5, 2024

The heavy flames spread quickly, causing part of the building to collapse.

It appears the warehouse is home to several businesses. 

So far, there are no reports of injuries or anyone inside the building. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 6:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.