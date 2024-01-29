Massive 3rd quarter powers Randle-less Knicks to rout of Hornets and 7th straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 28 and the New York Knicks kept rolling even without the injured Julius Randle, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 113-92 Monday night for their seventh straight victory.

Josh Hart chipped in with 12 rebounds, eight points and seven assists for the Knicks (30-17), who entered with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Got the dub in Charlotte 💪



Brunson 32 PTS | 7 AST | 4 REB

Donte 28 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST

Deuce 11 PTS | 1 STL

Hartenstein 10 PTS | 3 STL

Precious 9 PTS | 5 REB

Josh 8 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST pic.twitter.com/izWV3ZA0Nn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 30, 2024

Brandon Miller scored 29 points and Miles Bridges had 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Hornets (10-35) fell to 0-4 since trading Terry Rozier to Miami for Kyle Lowry and a first-round draft pick. Lowry hasn't played for Charlotte, which is seeking to trade him or buy out his contract.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford was ejected in the fourth quarter for arguing a call.

Randle missed his first game since dislocating his right shoulder on Saturday night against the Heat. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau offered no update on Randle before the game, saying the reliable forward is continuing to undergo testing.

The Knicks were also missing OG Anunoby (elbow inflammation), Evan Fournier (personal reasons) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery). The Hornets were without starters LaMelo Ball (ankle soreness), Gordon Hayward (calf strain) and Mark Williams (lower back).

New York led by three at the break but made 8 of 10 3-pointers to start the second half after making just 4 of 21 in the opening half.

Brunson scored 15 points in the third quarter and DiVincenzo added 12 as the Knicks built a 25-point lead.

Brunson was serenaded with chants of "MVP! MVP!" from the pro-Knicks crowd at the Spectrum Center, and the fans roared when DiVincenzo knocked down a 3, pumping their fists to a chorus of "Let's go Knicks!"

The Knicks pushed their lead to 29 early in the fourth quarter with Miles McBride knocking down two 3s off assists from Josh Hart.

With his team down by 25, an irate Clifford picked up a double technical. Clifford was upset after Miller drove the lane and scored on a floater while taking an elbow to the face from Jericho Sims and falling to the hardwood holding his head. No foul was called.

Clifford walked toward crew chief Sean Wright while pointing his finger and had to be restrained before being escorted off the floor.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Utah on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Close out a four-game homestand Wednesday night vs. Chicago.