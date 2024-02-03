19-year-old shot, killed by Nassau County Police officer in Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A man was shot and killed by Nassau County Police in Massapequa on Friday after allegedly pointing a weapon at officers.

Investigators say around 8 p.m., they got a call about a suicidal man at a home on Stone Boulevard.

When they arrived, police say the man, identified as 19-year-old David Clements, was outside his house, holding three guns.

He allegedly refused to drop the weapons and went back inside his house.

Police say Clements then came back outside and ran down his driveway, pointing a gun at officers.

One officer then shot Clements. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York state attorney general's office is investigating.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.