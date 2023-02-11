Massapequa High School students take classes in mindfulness to manage stress

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- In the midst of a nationwide youth mental health crisis, a Long Island school district is addressing high school students' mental health needs.

Heavy bookbags are carried through high school hallways, but it's the baggage inside that can be the heaviest.

"Personal problems within families and on top of that managing school and tests," said Natalie Duras, a junior.

At Massapequa High School, "Mindfulness Matters."

It's the name of a class developed by English teacher Lisa Davi, who found overwhelmed students were not getting the tools to navigate growing stress.

"It's transformative. It's to teach them a lifestyle. It's not just a couple of books that we read and journal about. It's everything in their lives change," said Davi.

They're taught rules to live by, starting with loving yourself.

"When you have it for yourself, it's so easy to give to other people," said Davi.

There's homework: always do your best, commune with nature and practice gratitude.

"I would freak out coming to school two years ago and now I love what I'm doing. I wake up early every, single morning. I watch the sunrise," said Sofia Panagoulias, a senior.

"I also spend my free time very differently. I love sunsets and nature and spending time with people," said Bellarose Chidichimo, a senior.

"I'm certainly less stressed. I can manage my time better," said Griffin Hunt, a senior.

"I never left the house because I dealt with really bad anxiety, and then learning mindfulness helped me know that I'm OK," said Mia Gianfrancesco, a senior.

"It just made me realize everyone around me has their own issues and own struggles and that made me kinder," said Allison Gonzalez, a senior.

So far, 140 students are enrolled. The course is exploding in popularity.

"People's grades go up. Their relationships with their parents get better," said Davi. "They're more attentive in class because they are focused on the here and now."

"They're spreading this wisdom to not only to their peers, but to their parents, to their family, to the adults," said Superintendent Dr. Bill Brennan.

With teen suicide rates among young people climbing, New York is considering offering mental health days off from school along with sick days.

Students at Massapequa High said a mindfulness class in the curriculum would do more.