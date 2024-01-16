Massage therapist Kellye Croft accuses MSG owner James Dolan of sexual assault

NEW YORK -- The owner of Madison Square Garden has been accused of sexual assault linked to Harvey Weinstein.

James Dolan and Weinstein have a well-documented friendship, but a new lawsuit accuses the two men of conspiring to sexually assault the same woman.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in California, accuses Dolan, who owns the Knicks and the Rangers, of sexually assaulting massage therapist Kellye Croft in 2013. In the suit, Croft also accuses Dolan of setting up a meeting at a hotel with Weinstein, at which time she says Weinstein sexually assaulted her.

Croft is seeking monetary and punitive damages in the lawsuit.

In a statement to CBS News, Croft says, "I have suffered so profoundly because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago. James Dolan brought me to California to abuse me and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein. For me to truly address my trauma, I need to seek accountability."

Dolan and Weinstein have strongly denied the allegations via their attorneys.

Dolan's attorney told CBS New York in a statement, "There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship. The references to Harvey Weinstein are simply meant to inflame and appear to be plagiarized from prior cases against Mr. Weinstein. These claims reflect an act of retaliation by an attorney who has brought multiple cases against Mr. Dolan and has not, and cannot, win a judgement against him. Mr. Dolan always believed Ms. Croft to be a good person and is surprised she would agree to these claims. Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court."

The lawsuit also says when Croft told Dolan what Weinstein allegedly did to her, Dolan accused her of lying.