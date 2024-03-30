Woman killed, man injured in double stabbing in Queens

NEW YORK -- A woman was killed and a man was injured in a double stabbing in Queens on Saturday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a bar on Grand Avenue near 69th Lane in Maspeth.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed in the neck and the back.

Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The man remains in critical condition.

Police sources say the stabbing appears to be domestic.

The investigation is ongoing.