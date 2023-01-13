Watch CBS News
Police investigating after woman found shot in head in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Queens on Wednesday.

Officers were sent to a home in Maspeth around 8 p.m. for a wellness check.

When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Alexa Ruiz suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now searching for a suspect. They say there was no forced entry.

