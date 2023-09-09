Police: 2 women tried to kidnap 5-year-old child from mother in Queens

NEW YORK -- An attempted kidnapping in Maspeth, Queens, has the community on edge, worried their children may be in danger.

Eleven-year-old Bruce J. is still shaken, hours after an attempted kidnapping took place a few hundred feet from his mother's workplace.

"I was scared, too, like bro, is the kidnapper going to get me next?" he said. "There was like 20 cops over there."

Police responded to 60th Road and Fresh Pond Road just after 3 p.m. Friday. They say two women walked up to a mother and her child and tried to grab the 5-year-old from her.

"Something like this happening out here is really surprising. Really quiet. It's just bad news hearing something like that going on," Maspeth resident Steven Castro said.

Authorities say the women, both believed to be in their 40s, sped away in a Chrysler minivan after the failed kidnapping.

"They took off," Bruce J. said.

"It's pretty scary. I'm glad the kid is OK, but it's very traumatizing for the parents and stuff like that in broad daylight," Maspeth resident Andrzej Chojnowski said.

The community is now on edge.

"I think this helps everybody in a where where everybody can just watch their children a little bit more," Castro said.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Police say neither the child or her mother was injured.