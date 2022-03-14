Masks mandate ends in New Jersey state offices and buildings

Watch CBS News

TRENTON, N.J. - Starting Monday, masks are no longer required for workers, customers and visitors inside all New Jersey state offices and buildings. 

Gov. Phil Murphy says anyone who wants to wear a mask may still do so, however. 

As of now, the only places where mask mandates remain in New Jersey are those that fall under federal regulations, including NJ TRANSIT, PATH trains and Amtrak. 

First published on March 14, 2022 / 10:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

