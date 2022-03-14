Masks mandate ends in New Jersey state offices and buildings
TRENTON, N.J. - Starting Monday, masks are no longer required for workers, customers and visitors inside all New Jersey state offices and buildings.
Gov. Phil Murphy says anyone who wants to wear a mask may still do so, however.
As of now, the only places where mask mandates remain in New Jersey are those that fall under federal regulations, including NJ TRANSIT, PATH trains and Amtrak.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC's COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC's COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.