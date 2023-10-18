Masked gunmen shoot victim during New York City home invasion while trying to steal Range Rover

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group of masked robbers who they said shot a man during a home invasion in Flushing, Queens.

It was a terrifying morning for tenants who live in the building. They said a group of men forced their way into their home and held guns to their heads while they searched the house.

One tenant upstairs tried to defend himself and was shot. He's listed in critical condition.

"Like this, pointing at me. They said, I have a gun, don't move or I'll shoot," one man said, who didn't want to reveal his name.

He said at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at least six armed men wearing masks and gloves broke into the basement of the multifamily home on 62nd Avenue, demanding two things.

"At first, they come downstairs. They look for money, and for the key for the car," the man said.

He said the burglars wanted the key to the Range Rover parked out front, but he told them it wasn't his, so they questioned another tenant in the next room.

"A gun to my head. Told me to keep quiet," the other tenant said. "He said 'You have kids, I don't want to hurt you.'"

He said they took their cell phones so they couldn't call 911, and again demanded cash and the SUV, but the car wasn't his either. So, police sources said, the suspects searched the basement, took $800 and an iPad, then went upstairs, where the owner of the Range Rover lives.

"They break the window. Someone just defend themselves, someone live upstairs, and they make a gunshot," one of the men said.

Police said a 31-year-old resident upstairs confronted the thieves. That's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired, hitting him in the chest and arm. He was rushed to Booth Memorial Hospital critical condition.

The basement tenants said the suspects gave them back their phones and then took off.

"I didn't see them take off, because I'm not allowed to move. They say just stay there and be quiet," one man said.

The tenants said they believe the thieves cut their internet connection so that the surveillance camera wouldn't work.

Police are canvassing the area for video.

So far no one is in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.