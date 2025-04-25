4 people facing federal charges for organizing visa, marriage fraud scheme in Maryland

Four people are facing federal charges for facilitating fake marriages in a visa fraud conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

Ella Zuran, 65, Tatiana Sigal, 74, and Alexandra Tkach, 41, of New York, and 33-year-old Shawnta Hopper of New Jersey, helped U.S. citizens in Maryland and other states to enter fake marriages with people living in the U.S. illegally, officials said.

The four of them paired U.S. citizens with migrants living in the U.S. illegally as they sought immigration benefits that they were not entitled to, like permanent residency.

They facilitated the scheme in exchange for payments, according to officials.

Zuran, Sigal, Tkach and Hopper arranged false documents to be prepared and submitted to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), court officials allege.

"Marriage fraud is not a victimless crime – it compromises the integrity of our immigration system, diverts critical resources, and erodes public trust in a process that countless individuals follow legally and in good faith," ICE Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy said.

All four defendants could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

Cracking down on U.S. immigration

The charges come as the Trump administration continues to crack down on illegal immigration in the U.S. with the goal of carrying out, what the president has called, "the largest mass deportation in history."

Since taking office, President Trump has signed several policies on immigration, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border.

In March, CBS News reported that the number of migrants who crossed the U.S. border illegally fell to record levels.

In early April, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the U.S. broke the record for the lowest amount of border crossings for the second month in a row, CBS News reported.