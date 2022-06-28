Mary Mara, "ER" and "Law & Order" actress, dies at 61 in apparent drowning in Upstate New York river

Actress Mary Mara died in an apparent drowning in an Upstate New York river, state police said.

The body of the 61-year-old, who appeared on multiple hit television series, including "ER", "Law & Order" and "Ray Donovan," was discovered shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River by officers responding to a report of a possible drowning, according to a New York State Police statement.

Mary Mara at the 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival. Matthew Simmons/WireImage

"When Troopers, along with Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River," the statement said.

"The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Mary T. Mara from Cape Vincent, NY." the release said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Mara died while swimming, state police said.

Mara's body showed no signs of foul play and was taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, state police added.

Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman, confirmed the actress' death in a statement to CBS News.

"Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met. I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in "Mad Forest" off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed." Dorfman wrote.