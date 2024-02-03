Funeral being held for fallen firefighter Marques Hudson, killed battling house fire in Plainfield, New Jersey

Funeral for firefighter killed battling house fire in Plainfield, New Jersey

PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The funeral for Marques Hudson, a New Jersey firefighter who died in the line of duty, is being held Saturday in Plainfield.

Hudson, 32, a father of three and 2-year member of the Plainfield Fire Department, died battling a house fire on Emerson Avenue on Jan. 26.

City officials said Hudson fell through the floor or down stairs after he entered the burning home.

According to his obituary, Hudson was known for his love, support and dedication. It stated he was "a constant source of light to everyone he touched, his energy undeniable."

Hudson's loved ones, close friends and fellow firefighters paid their respects during a private wake at Plainfield High School on Friday.

Firefighter Marques Hudson died on Jan. 26, 2024 while fighting a fire in Plainfield, N.J. Plainfield Mayor's Office

Hudson's flag-draped casket returned to the school Saturday for a second day of services before the 11 a.m. funeral.

Hundreds of firefighters and first responders from across New Jersey, and some FDNY members, will attend.

"I think it's very important to honor those that have fallen. This is a very, very sad day for his family and for the fire company," said Captain Sarah Bonnefoi, of Basking Ridge Fire Company No. 1 & EMS. "It is a risk when you join a fire company and when you respond in emergency situations. It is something that you realize could happen. I'm just so sorry for his family."

Hudson is the first Plainfield firefighter to die battling a fire. He is the third New Jersey firefighter to die in the line of duty in less than a year.

Two Newark firefighters were killed battling a cargo ship fire last July.