Missing New York City woman with autism was chatting with stranger before disappearance, parents say

By Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK — A desperate search is ongoing for a missing vulnerable adult from Roosevelt Island.

Markeysha Sadlier, a 21-year-old who has borderline cognitive impairment and autism, walked away from her family's home in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 with only the clothes on her back – no medications and no cellphone.

Her parents say there were two MetroCard swipes on the day she disappeared; the second one was in Midtown.

"To have no debit card swipes, no more MetroCard swipes, no visibility," mother Amanda Sadlier said.

Markeysha was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. Missing person flyers are posted across Roosevelt Island and Manhattan.

"She's overly trusting"

Markeysha's parents monitor her cellphone, but what they didn't know until recently is she found and activated a secret tablet.

"It looks like she was using a device Thursday night, chatting with a stranger," father Dan Sadlier said.

"Her profile was active," Amanda Sadlier said.

The Sadliers love that their daughter volunteers to help charities and that she makes friends easily, but now they fear she is being manipulated.

"She's overly trusting," Amanda Sadlier said.

Markeysha's parents say she has never run away before.

"This was not her intention to be gone this long ... Stop taking all of her medications? That doesn't add up," Amanda Sadlier said.

Amanda and Dan Sadlier adopted Markeysha when she was 9 years old.

The family hopes the public can help bring her home.

