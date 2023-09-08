Rescue effort underway for Mark Dickey, trapped 3,000 feet down in cave in Turkey

NEW YORK - An urgent effort is underway to rescue Mark Dickey, an experienced caver from Westchester County who is trapped thousands of feet underground in Turkey.

Rescuers are set to start the long and complicated process of bringing him back to the surface.

The 40-year-old is staying positive and upbeat, despite being stranded for days more than 3,000 feet underground in the cave.

"As you can see, I'm up, I'm alert, I'm talking... But I'm not healed on the inside yet, so I'm going to need a lot of help to get out of here," he said.

Dickey was on an expedition with a group mapping the Morca System in Southern Turkey when he became very ill. Life-threatening gastrointestinal bleeding and vomiting left him unable to get out on his own.

More than 150 rescuers, equipped with fluids and medicine, came to his rescue. Now, the days-long journey to the surface begins, and it starts from a place called Camp Hope.

They'll climb through a pathway of rock that stretches more than twice the height of the Empire State Building. Passages are so narrow they'll need to be widened to get a stretcher through.

"This is Himalayan mountain climbing," Carl Heitmeyer said.

Heitmeyer, Dickey's friend and a fellow cave rescuer, said the ascent will be extremely challenging.

"They're gonna have tight spots. They're gonna have restrictions where only the way through is to squirm. They're gonna have belly crawls," Heitmeyer said. "It's cold. The water is 40 degrees Fahrenheit."

He hopes, with Dickey up and moving around, it may mean less strain on the rescuers, and less time underground.