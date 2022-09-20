Woman critically injured after being shot in head in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue S and Stuart Street in Marine Park.
Investigators say a woman was shot in the head. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say a person of interest in the shooting is in custody.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.