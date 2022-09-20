Woman critically injured after being shot in head in Brooklyn

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue S and Stuart Street in Marine Park.

Investigators say a woman was shot in the head. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say a person of interest in the shooting is in custody.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

