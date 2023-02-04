Gov. Phil Murphy remembers New Jersey native Pete Reed, who was killed while helping with evacuations in Ukraine

American aid worker killed in Ukraine American aid worker killed in Ukraine 01:53

BORDENTOWN, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday remembered an aid worker from New Jersey who was killed while helping with evacuations in Ukraine.

United States Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed, 33, died after a missile hit his vehicle Thursday. He was a native of Bordentown in Burlington County.

Murphy released the following statement:

"Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of Pete Reed, a humanitarian worker and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who was killed while aiding the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians. A Bordentown native, Pete dedicated his life to service, both founding and working for organizations that help people in need throughout the world. Pete will be remembered for the depth of his courage and his compassion, his selflessness, and his sacrifice. His death serves as a devastating reminder of the catastrophic suffering that this unjustified war has caused. New Jersey will continue to stand on the side of the Ukrainian people in their valiant effort to fight back against Russia's brutal invasion. I can speak on behalf of our entire state to say that our hearts are heavy today. Tammy and I send our deepest condolences to Pete's family and friends, fellow medical aid workers and veterans, and community."

CBS News reports Reed started his career as a paramedic after Hurricane Sandy hit and later went on to found the nonprofit Global Response Medicine.