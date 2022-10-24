Marina fire damages at least six boats in Carteret, New Jersey

FDNY responds to house fire in Throggs Neck, Bronx

CARTERET, N.J. -- A fire destroyed several boats Monday in Carteret, New Jersey.

The privately owned boats were docked at the Carteret Waterfront Marina when the fire started around 6 a.m.

Three boats were severely damaged, and two of them sank.

The fire also damaged three other boats.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.