Marina fire damages at least six boats in Carteret, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CARTERET, N.J. -- A fire destroyed several boats Monday in Carteret, New Jersey. 

The privately owned boats were docked at the Carteret Waterfront Marina when the fire started around 6 a.m.

Three boats were severely damaged, and two of them sank. 

The fire also damaged three other boats. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

