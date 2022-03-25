Performance artist Marina Abramović will restage "The Artist Is Present" to raise money for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- A performance artist is restaging her most famous piece to raise money for Ukraine.

Marina Abramović performed "The Artist Is Present" in 2010 at the Museum of Modern Art. Thousands camped out, waiting for a chance to sit across from her during the performance.

Now, 12 years later, she's restaging it and is auctioning off two seats across from her with all the proceeds going to Ukraine.

NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Artist Marina Abramovic performs during the "Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present" exhibition opening night party at The Museum of Modern Art on March 9, 2010 in New York City. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

"Now, this is not Ukraine anymore. It's all of us. It's about humanity. It's about the possibility of facing a third World War using nuclear weapons. This is something where all of us have to act, and I can only act with my own tools, and this is my performance," Abramović said.

The Serbian artist is restaging the piece at the Sean Kelly Gallery in Hell's Kitchen, where her current exhibition is on display.

The auction is open until Friday night. For more information, click here.