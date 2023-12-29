Long Island community gathers to support Catholic school teacher who was fired

LI parents call for Catholic school teacher who was fired to be reinstated

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A respected Catholic school teacher has lost his job in what parents are calling an act of discrimination.

Now, they're demanding the diocese reconsider.

In front of the bishop's residence adjacent to St. Agnes Cathedral, a Long Island community raised its voice in support of a beloved third grade teacher.

Michael Califano attended Maria Regina School in Seaford and later found his calling as a teacher there, but his employment came to an abrupt end, he says, at a meeting with the Diocese of Rockville Centre on Wednesday.

"They called me in, laid it out, and then that was the end of that ... Shocked that this could happen in 2023, 2024," Califano said.

Califano says the firing came on the heels of an anonymous email to the diocese containing photos of him kissing his boyfriend.

His gay identity had not been a secret, he says, but with the forwarding of those images, which his partner had originally posted, everything changed.

"I had violated handbook policy of adhering to Catholic values and being Christ-like, which I had said before, I do not feel that I violated, but to them, I have," Califano said.

Students see Califano as a role model.

"He's kind, smart and he helps us with anything that we're struggling with," one student said.

Parents call the firing disgraceful.

"Heartbreak. Tears. Everything. He is the best teacher. We couldn't ask for a better man to be with our kids," parent Brianne Ward said.

"How do I explain to my child that Jesus loves everybody?" parent Julie Eng said.

Califano is no stranger to hardship. His father, a Nassau County Police officer, who himself had attended Maria Regina, was killed in the line of duty when his son was just 13.

Parent Aaron Lohman is an NYPD sergeant.

"I've always been a huge supporter of LGBTQ rights, and to see this happen to such a great person is very disheartening to the point where, if this is not fixed, if he is not reinstated, I'm pulling my son out of the school," Lohman said.

In a one-on-one interview, Califano expressed gratitude for students, parents and fellow teachers.

"Especially those that have been organizing things like this rally and the petition that's been going around. As you can see, it's not just affecting me," he said.

The diocese denies that identity played a role in the teacher's termination.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "For privacy reasons, we do not comment publicly on personnel matters, but we can say that the school did not end Mr. Califano's employment over his sexuality."

Califano has hired legal counsel, who plans to make public more details on the firing.

In the meantime, the community that's rallying hopes the new year brings reinstatement.