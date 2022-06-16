Search continues for missing grandma Margarita Bernadez, last spotted at a Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- The search continues for a missing grandma who just arrived in the United States two weeks ago.

Margarita Bernadez went missing when trying to get from one city shelter to another.

A tipster told police Bernadez was last seen at a subway station on East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx, riding the 5 line around noon Thursday. As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, that news brought a sigh of relief for her loved ones, who have not seen the 68-year-old since they arrived in the country on May 31.

Immediately, Bernadez's family came out to the station in hopes of spotting her. The family did not want to show their faces on camera because of their temporary refugee status.

They were handing out fliers to people and police, but after a couple of hours, they were deflated when they didn't see Bernadez.

Her daughter-in-law explained that Bernadez was forced to stay at a separate shelter called Franklin's Women Shelter in the Bronx. From there, Bernadez was sent to another shelter in Harlem.

A family friend who has been helping them navigate the issue say it was at Jardin's Assessment Shelter that a staff worker gave Bernadez a MetroCard to get back to the Bronx on June 7, but the family says she was not reported missing until June 13.

"So up until this point, you know, the family was hopeful that she would be here when we got here on June 13. So it's heartbreaking. It's been heartbreaking ... We're all grieving for them and are almost like, why did we... why come to New York when... Why should this happen to them after all they suffered? It's heartbreaking," Al Otro Lado volunteer Judy McQuistion said.

The family says Bernadez doesn't speak any English, suffers from schizophrenia and does not have her medication on her.

She was last seen wearing a dress, white New Balance sneakers and a brown sweater.

If you see her, please call the police.